New rape testing kit law

There’s more accountability on local agencies when it comes to handling rape kits.

As of September first, law enforcement will have a time frame of seven to 14 days to collect rape kits from a medical facility.

Crime labs will then be required to test them within 90 days of receiving the evidence.

The law will also give victims the opportunity to track the kits, which investigator Joe Baeza says is a lengthy process.

Baeza says the kit goes to several locations and is physically tracked with a barcode which each entity is responsible for tracking.

According to the new law, rape kits associated with unsolved cases must be preserved for 40 years or until the statute of limitations ends.