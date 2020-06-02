New restrictions for Americans traveling into Nuevo Laredo

Some new restrictions have just been released for American citizens who frequently travel into Nuevo Laredo.

According to the U.S. Consulate in our sister city, some of the measures are already in place.



For example, drivers can only travel into Nuevo Laredo on days that coincide with the last numbers on their license plate.

Based on the schedule, license plates ending in 0 and 1 can travel into Nuevo Laredo on Mondays, Tuesdays are 2 and 3, Wednesdays are 4 and 5, Thursdays are 6 and 7, and Fridays are 8 and 9.

There will also be health inspections alongside the international bridges, such as:

- temperature checks,

- no more than two people per vehicle can travel into Nuevo Laredo.

- You must also wear a face mask at all times,

- officials are only allowing essential travel,

- no children or elderly people are allowed to travel into Nuevo Laredo.