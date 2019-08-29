New restrictions on cough syrup

The State of Texas is taking action on a negative trend they are seeing among teens to get high.

According to Stop Medicine Abuse, one in every 30 teens has reportedly abused over the counter cough syrup.

Due to this growing trend, Texas has passed a law that will no longer allow any teen under the age of 18 to purchase cough syrup containing dextromethorphan starting September first.

Pillar, a local nonprofit organization says teens have started getting creative with the usage of the medicine.

Manuel Sanchez with Pillar says over time, people have used cough syrup as a way of getting drunk when they didn’t have access to alcohol, now a lot of youth mix it with their drinks.

A drink that has been very popular with young adults is called “Purple Drank” or “Lean” and the main ingredient is cough syrup.

Sanchez says cough syrup abuse is not as common in our community; however, they have helped a handful of people overcome abusing the drug.

He goes on to say people are bringing in their children concerned that this may be a gateway into something much heavier.

Sanchez says teens use the medicine to help cope with their mental state.

Health experts believe people abuse the product to alter their mood to serve as an escape, so they don’t have to deal with some form of emotional pain.

In order to prevent this behavior, it’s recommended that parents keep a close eye on their medicine cabinets as well as talking to their kids about the consequences of abusing coughing syrup.

Under House Bill 1518, businesses will be required to ID people who they might not believe meet the age requirement.