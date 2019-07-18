New roadway decreases wait times at Laredo port of entry

Last week, the wait times at the World Trade Bridge started to decrease thanks to the creation of a new road.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection worked with the City of Laredo to introduce a new fast lane at the World Trade Bridge.

The new road will allow CBP agents to process empty trailers at higher rates than before.

In an effort to decrease wait times at the bridge, CBP public affairs officer, Rick Pauza is encouraging truck drivers to use the new addition.

Since the road opened, roughly 300 trucks who are not carrying any loads are using the fastlane.

Customs is looking to increase that number to about 500 in order to help with the rest of the traffic flow on the bridge.

The new lane will be open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.