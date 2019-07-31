New self-defense bill prompts changes to school district policies

Starting in September, Texans will be allowed to legally use brass knuckles for self-protection.

With the new school year around the corner, local school districts are already changing their policies as a result of the new law.

Back in May Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 4-46 which makes it lawful to carry self-defense weapons such as brass knuckles, wild kat key chains and even clubs for self-defense.

The law will go into effect September first and because the weapons are off the prohibited list, local school districts are discussing changes to their policies.

Both school districts remain firm and that the weapons should not be brought on campus.

UISD says if students were to bring self-defense weapons onto the campus, they would be removed from their school, suspended and placed in the alternative school or Step Academy.

This is a change from their previous UISD policy which included expulsion to the juvenile justice alternative education program.

Meanwhile, LISD will also continue prohibiting the self-defense weapons; however, suspending students to their district's alternative school, the Lara F-S Academy.

LISD says they want to stress that parents should check their student’s bags for anything that is not allowed on the campus.

Both LISD and UISD say the protection of their students is their top priority and that if a student were to feel unsafe on the campus they should report it to their school counselor or district police officer.

According to the Texas Education Agency, last year Laredo ISD which has over 25,000 students had over 200 mutual combat or fighting reports.

Meanwhile, UISD, which has about 45,000 had over 300 mutual combat or fighting reports.