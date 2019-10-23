New skate park project breaks new ground

The skateboarding community is getting “stoked” over a long awaited project that's breaking new ground.

It's been a project more than eight years in the making and finally the community can start seeing a world of possibilities shaping up.

"We've been waiting for this for years, like myself we've been waiting for this actually before 2011,” said Wayo Garcia, skateboarding advocate.

He's been hard at work bringing a professionally designed and well-built skate park to a community that has been anxiously waiting for one.

"I’m disappointed you can say, in the current skate parks that we have. The modular parks, the metal ramps. They're great but they don't last long and they don't offer as much capability as concrete does, and they do break down over time. In much less time, actually."

Garcia and other skating advocates request for change received a green light at a city council meeting last year.

After the approval, the design of the project was put into focus.

"We chose more of a street plaza design because it allows much more people to skate at a time. Just being near the first professionally designed and built in Laredo, we knew it was going to be tons of people there."

With a design already set, construction crews can be seen out at the area, getting things moving.

City of Laredo Parks and Leisure Services spokesperson says once the project is complete, they'll be looking into other additions.

“As it's built, we're going to see what we're going to need to add, benches, tables on the side,” said Eddie Millan, spokesperson of Laredo Parks and Leisure.

It's a skating communities dream in the making, and soon it will become more of a reality.

The price tag on the John Valls Skate Park project is around $350,000.

The city is projecting that the new park will be open to the public by the end of the year.