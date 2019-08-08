New sports complex could be coming to Laredo

The City of Laredo could soon be getting a brand new state-of-the-art sports complex.

Back in April, the city asked if anyone would be willing to donate land for the project, with the intent of attracting sports tourism to the Gateway City.

On Monday, City Council opted to go with the owners of the Cuatro Vientos south property, who agreed to donate 165 acres of land for the future complex.

City of Laredo engineer Ramon Chavez says one of the main things they are looking into is baseball and softball fields.

City Council voted for Cuatro Vientos property based on several factors.

At this time, it is still unclear how much the project will cost or when the construction will begin.