New task force to tackle Animal Cruelty

Changes could soon be coming to the way animal cruelty is investigated and prosecuted after a group of officials came together to tackle the issue.

The Laredo Webb County Animal Cruelty Task Force has chosen to protect those who can’t protect themselves.

Dr. Sandra Leyendecker says as humans, we need to care for animals that cannot defend themselves, which is why the Animal Cruelty Task Force is currently in the works.

Councilman Alberto Torres says this group has been needed for quite a while and animal cruelty is something that has been seen a lot in our city.

Torres adds there are two ways the law protects animals.

Torres says, “When it comes to animal neglect, it’s something that falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal court through either a citation or warrant to seize the animal; however, consequences could be more severe.”

Torres adds it’s a case that’s presented before the District Attorney’s Office which does carry heavier penalties and even jail time.

With the task force, they are looking to show the public that they are serious when it comes to animal abuse in the city.

Dr. Leyendecker says this will also create awareness and prevention.

The veterinarian says when people become aware, they can’t get away with these crimes, so they are going to be less likely to perform them.

If you suspect any type of animal cruelty or neglect happening anywhere in the city, you are encouraged to call 311.