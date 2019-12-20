New trade agreement estimates over 200,000 local jobs

On Thursday the U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed the largest trade deal in over two decades.

The bill puts in place terms of the United States, Mexico and Canada agreement.

The passage comes one day after the House impeached President Trump, but the democratic-led house has given President Donald Trump an overwhelming bipartisan victory on the renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, it was a collaborative effort that has been worked on for over a year.

But what does the U.S./Mexico/Canada deal mean for us in Laredo? The 1.7 billion in trade between the U.S. and Mexico is going to increase.

Congressman Cuellar says CBP believes trade will increase 5 to 10 percent every year, meaning more jobs, over 200,000 to be exact.

The agreement comes with provisions in labor reform, enforcement, environment, and pharmaceuticals.

Cuellar says there is one obligation that he made sure is secured in the agreement.

"My thing was on the environment part of it, so NAD Bank got reauthorized or is going to be reauthorized. An additional 250 million dollars for NAD Bank and the 300 million dollars for EPA that will be used on border so that's over half a billion dollars for drinking, wastewater."

Cuellar says the investments will enhance the ability to fund environmental infrastructure projects along the U.S./Mexico border.

This comes after Mexico officials had some concerns about the agreement.

Cuellar assures all the countries are understanding it and onboard.

Cuellar also mentions this is the first time that all 36 Texas members of congress voted “yes,” and that there were more democrats that voted for the agreement than republicans.

This trade agreement is projected to raise the gross domestic product, or GDP, by nearly $70 billion.