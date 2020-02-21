New train bridge set to help trade business

A new train bridge is set to bring in big business to Laredo’s trade industry.

In a symbolic ceremony, representatives from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada announced Kansas City Southern will be building a new rail line on both sides of the border.

Besides a new bridge, the innovated design would include an elevated railway system in Laredo.

This would allow trains to travel over traffic in Laredo for nine miles, alleviating traffic congestion throughout the city.

Kansas City Southern already has one international train bridge in Laredo, this second bridge would also allow trains to travel north and south bound.

Kansas City Southern officials say as a public/private partnership they will invest millions of dollars but could also qualify for state and federal funding.

Officials present at Friday’s ceremony all agree this deal is just one example of what the recently signed United States, Mexico, and Canada agreement can offer to the trade industry.

“This is our main artery between the U.S., the rest of North America, and Mexico,” said Patrick J. Ottensmeyer, the President/CEO of Kansas City Southern. “We see long term growth opportunities, we are investing large amounts of money in both sides of the border, especially here in Laredo.”

Kansas City Southern says this new bridge system is a multi-year project that is still in the beginning stages.

The next step is for Kansas City Southern to meet with Laredo officials to set up a timeline that would include design, construction, and cost.