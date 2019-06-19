New units could be turned into affordable housing for the elderly

A plan to help the most vulnerable in our community find a place they can call their own is underway.

The City of Laredo is in the process of building four units at a lot that was donated by the Fernando Salinas Trust.

These four units located at the 1800 block of Juarez Avenue are only the first out of seven that will be built at this location.

The price rage will be anywhere between $450 to $500.

Arturo Garcia, the director for community development for the City of Laredo, says the units will give a helping hand to people in our community who need the most help.

The apartments will range around $400 and will include water utilities.

The City of Laredo says these units should be finished around September.

The units will be leased on a first come first serve basis.

If you would like to know more about the apartments, you are asked to call the Community Development Department at 795-2675.