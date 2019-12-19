City receives $52 million funding for new wastewater plant

A new wastewater treatment plant is one step closer to getting built in north Laredo, after a Texas board approves a loan to fund it.

The City says it will also help when their oldest wastewater treatment plant is finally shut down in a couple of years, when that plant's pipelines will have to be connected to a total of two water plants.

"Commercial development, industrial development, and so we have a lot of warehousing that's going up, but a lot of subdivisions too,” said Co-interim City Manager Robert Eads. “We have a big need for that wastewater treatment plant."

Eads says the Texas Water Development Board's approval of a $52 million loan for the city's next wastewater treatment plant is part of the about $180 million funded by the water rate increase.

"It is not an addition to, it's actually part of it and it's already part of our bill that we are paying today."

"This is the Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is on the City's plan from 2005," said Razul Mia, Utilities Director.

Mia says the new facility will be built to phase out Zacate Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expected to shut down within 5 to 7 years.

"We need to build Manadas first to divert half of the flow, which goes to Zacate."

The Zacate Wastewater Plant currently processes 10 million gallons of water per day that will have to be divided between the future plant and another facility.

"We have south Laredo sewer treatment plant, which we are upgrading so it will have capacity of 18 million gallons a day."

The Manadas plant would be located on land currently owned by the City of Laredo and it would serve areas of town that are experiencing growth.

Mia says the project is only possible because of the City's water rate increase.

"All is possible through the rate increase because this plan was in on the books, but we could not build it because we didn't have money to build it."

The City of Laredo added they will continue to look for similar ways the state can finance other projects, to avoid using private banks.

According to the City, the new wastewater plant could be finished within the next 5 to 7 years when the Zacate Creek Facility shuts down.