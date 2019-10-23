Newborn Astros fans cheer on team at Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The Houston Astros are in the World Series and some of the team's youngest fans are cheering them on from inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at a Texas hospital.

The NICU babies are already wearing Astros gear and no doubt dreaming of the big leagues.

The smallest fan at the hospital is little Ayah.

Her foot can fit through her mom's 2017 World Series Ring.

Ayah's mom said she weighed just one pound when she was born at 22 weeks old.

Just like the Astros' José Altuve, everyone expects big things from these little bundles of joy.

As for little Ayah, her mom says she is getting stronger every day.