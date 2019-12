The cuteness is strong with these babies.

Like many Star Wars fans waiting for "The Rise of Skywalker" to be released, Babies at a Pittsburgh hospital are lined up and ready for the latest "Star Wars" film.

Staff dressed the newborns up at UPMC Magee Hospital in special Santa hats that have big green ears like Yoda.

A nurse crocheted the jolly Jedi hats and adorable, they are.