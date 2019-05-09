Newborn babies get the royal treatment

A San Francisco hospital is celebrating the new British royal baby by giving its newborns the royal treatment.

Several lucky infants were crowned with crocheted golden headpieces at Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center's Van Ness campus.

The hospital says the crowns were crocheted by one of its own nurses, who has been making beanies for hospital newborns for the past seven years.

A hospital spokesperson says the infants were honored for sharing a special day with the duke and duchess of Sussex’s bundle of joy, who was born Monday.