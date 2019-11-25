Newborns dress as Frozen characters

The cold never bothered them, anyway.

Three newborns at Saint Luke's South Hospital near Kansas City are getting the full "Frozen" treatment.

Infant versions of Olaf the snowman, Anna, and Elsa are melting hearts in the nursery.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they will have the legacy of starting their lives when "Frozen two" started its theatrical run.

The sequel to 2013's mega-hit film made over 1000 million dollars over the weekend.

Although these little bundles of "Frozen" joy likely won't be among the theater goers.