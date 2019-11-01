Gateway city plays a part in newest Terminator film

Laredoans headed to the theater to watch the latest Terminator movie are in for a treat.

Spoiler alert: the gateway city plays into the story of the sci-fi epic.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back to the franchise that made them stars.

This time around, a woman living a simple life in Mexico is now targeted for termination by a killer android from the future, and it's up to Sarah Connor, the T-800, and some new characters to come to the rescue.

This film has Schwarzenegger’s character in a slight departure from what we've seen in previous installments, but let's just say he's got a family running a business near Laredo.

Terminator: Dark Fate is rated R.