Newest campaign reminds locals to be proud of their city

Spreading pride among Laredoans is the goal for City leaders, and that's why the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau went before council with plans to launch a campaign to promote Laredo to its own locals.

This year-long campaign, which may be called “Celebrating Laredo,” is set to instill a sense of pride and community here in Laredo.

Normally the Conventions and Visitors Bureau promotes tourism, however this time they have made a campaign aiming for locals to support and to be proud of the town they live in.

The group presented its ideas during last week's City Council meeting.

The campaign will be broken down into three themes that represent the city: history and education, art and culture, and community legacy.

These themes will be included within Laredo events, community art projects, community service initiatives, music and art exhibition, and speaker series.

The campaign would also support existing events.

“There are different areas represented,” said Aileen Ramos, director of Conventions and Visitors Bureau. “So we want to bring the history to different parts of the city. We want to bring history to south Laredo, to north Laredo, not just keep it here. But share whatever part of the city has to offer. We want people in the city to celebrate their community. We want people in the city to feel proud of being a Laredoan and be living in Laredo.”

Decisions will be made with the help of a core committee made up of local organizations.

The project plans to move forward, council approved during the meeting for a local marketing firm to be hired to continue with the campaign.