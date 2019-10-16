New proclamation requires immigrants to cover healthcare

The White House released a new immigration rule just days ago that looks to alleviate the possible financial burden to the United States healthcare system by immigrants.

This new rule will require immigrants to essentially prove that they can cover their own future healthcare costs, but a local attorney explains who will most likely be affected by the change.

"It applies to any immigrant from anywhere in the world," said Caitlin Fish, with the Texas RioGrande Legal Aid.

Fish says an October 4th proclamation by President Donald Trump will place new restrictions on immigrants trying to apply for visas.

"According to the proclamation, the goal of this new rule is to reduce the burden of uncompensated cost in our healthcare system that come from immigrants."

With the new rule taking effect November 3rd, the clock is ticking.

"It requires either that you show that will have health insurance within 30 days, or that you will have the financial reasons to pay a probable and reasonable health care cost."

The list of about eight health care options includes plans through employers or eligibility to be on a family member's plan.

However, Fish also mentioned what's not on the list.

"Plans under Obamacare act, or the Affordable Care act, and so if you have a subsidized plan already, that plan unfortunately does not qualify as an acceptable health insurance plan for purposes of this rule."

Fish says those most affected by this new rule would be people applying through family petitions, like many in our area, and/or those who have to go through consular processing in their home country.

"If you look at the statistics of who is uninsured in our country, there's approximately 27.4 million people without health insurance, seventy-five percent of those people are U.S. citizens."

She is uncertain of the propositions ultimate goal.

"The overall effect that this will actually have on reducing the burden on our healthcare system is really unknown and really tenuous."

Another recent measure called "The Public Charge Rule" was supposed to take effect this week. But it was stopped after it received several injunctions by different judges throughout the country.

The attorney also mentioned the proclamation could have the same result, as it may receive opposition from groups that could put up a fight and challenge its legality.

The Public Charge Rule targeted immigrants depending on any sort of federal aid, however this new one focuses health care.