Water report outlines ways to maintain chlorine levels

The boil water notice was an important wake up call to Laredo, but not a public health risk- that's the gist of the water report commissioned by the City of Laredo.

After the September boil water notice, City Council decided to do their own independent study to get a better idea of the situation.

On Monday, the law firm tasked with the job released their report. In it they say the cause of the drop in chlorine levels was due to a number of factors.

First, heat or hot weather can make chlorine waste away and make the number drop below the required level of point 50.

Second, dead-end lines and storage tanks with low water demand and lack of technology like mixers in them.

As far as the delay in announcing the boil water notice, the report explains both sides.

The City Utilities Department is under the impression that once the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality informs them they have 24 hours to resolve the issue without a boil water notice.

However since the method they were using to raise the levels back up wasn't working, TCEQ was insistent that the City should have alerted the public anyways.

The TCEQ was in the right to issue it regardless because the City failed to maintain the standards.

In the report they say corrective action needs to be taken in order to minimize the risk of low levels of chlorine during the summer months. That includes a revision to the nitrification plan, a re-evaluation of the frequency of free chlorine conversions as well as improvements to technology.

Nitrification is the process that converts ammonia and similar nitrogen compound into nitrite.

The City says they are already adjusting their plan with TCEQ.

Infrastructure also play a huge role in this because a lot of storage tanks like the Lyon Street tank are old and need repairs. Improvements can cost upward of $72 million.

The report points out this a problem other communities are experiencing in the state because there are a lot of aging water systems, growing populations and extreme weather.

In 2011 to 2016 alone they say boil water notices increased, and during that time frame TCEQ reported over 5,000 of these cases.

With summer conditions just around the corner the City needs to be on their toes to make sure levels don't drop.

Currently the City of Laredo Utilities Department is required by the TCEQ to test approximately 150 locations a month.