Nighttime Shower Chances, Cooler Weekend

Showers and thundershowers are a slight possibility late tonight and Thursday night. Rainfall amounts from places that get showers may not be especially high as the storms would mostly tap into mid level moisture as opposed to the rich moisture from the gulf in the lower atmosphere. A cold front from the north will arrive Friday afternoon, accompanied and followed by patches of showers. Much cooler air during Friday night and the weekend. Much warmer tropical air will return to our area Monday, and especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, a chance of a shower or thundershower. Low around 70. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the low 90's. A chance of a shower or thundershower Thursday night, low in the low 70's. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or thundershowers Friday, turning cooler by evening, high in the 70's. Cloudy with patches of showers Saturday, high in the upper 50's to around 60. Cloudy Sunday, high in the upper 60's. Mostly cloudy Monday, warmer, high in the 80's. Mostly sunny afternoons, Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the 90's.