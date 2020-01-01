Nine candidates meet the requirements for City Manager

The deadline to apply to become the next City Manager is now over.

December 31st was the last day, and only a handful qualify for the position.

According to the City Attorney's Office, there are only nine candidates that meet the minimum requirements.

Originally there were 27 individuals who expressed their interest in the City Manager position by forwarding their resumes to the recruiting firm Slavin Consultants.

The list of those applying for the position included current Interim Co-city Manager Robert Eads.

One person highlighted in the list was able to complete his questionnaire in time before the deadline. Therefore there are 9 candidates.

According to the City of Laredo, they will get an update on the list from the consulting agency Thursday and then they will start scheduling interviews later this month.

This will be decided at the next City Council meeting.