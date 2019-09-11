Nine gas stations abruptly close in Nuevo Laredo

Tensions were high in our sister city of Nuevo Laredo on Tuesday evening after several gas stations were reportedly shut down.

Officials say at least nine of them were abruptly closed.

According to reports, the Office of Consumer Protection shut them down after they uncovered “several irregularities”.

City officials took to social media to try and ease the public and not buy gas out of panic.

This comes just less than a week after federal prosecutors say they received complaints regarding gas stations refusing to fill the tanks of army and police vehicles.