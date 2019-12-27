Nine potential candidates applying for Laredo City Manager position

Although more than 20 people signed up to become Laredo’s next City Manager, only a handful qualify for the position.

According to the City of Laredo Attorney’s Office, there are currently only nine viable candidates.

Originally there were 27 individuals who expressed their interest in the city manager position by forwarding their resumes to the recruiting firm.

However, many of these candidates decided on their own volition not to proceed with the formal hiring process.

Right now there are eight applicants; however, they will soon have nine as one person is still working on completing his questionnaire.

The final deadline is Tuesday, December 31st.

The scheduling of interviews could start soon after.

The name of those applying for the position are:

- Corby D. Alexander Sr.

- Harry E. Black

- Robert A. Eads

- Juan G. Guerra

- Odis Jones

- Jose R. Madrigal

- Samuel K. Selman

- John F. Vidaurri

- Gilbert T. Perales (pending questionnaire)