Nixon High School class of 79 celebrating 40th anniversary

The J.W. Nixon High School class of 1979 will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on the last day of August and alumni’s are looking to celebrate with a bang.

The Nixon Mustangs have gone through several changes throughout the years, but of course, one thing that hasn’t changed is the green and the gold.

The graduating class of 79 is inviting fellow mustangs to its reunion which will take place at the Laredo Center for the Arts.

Organizers say there will be plenty of food, entertainment, and adult beverages.

For more information you can call 956-220-4472, you can also reach out to them on their Facebook page by searching J.W. Nixon High School class of 1979.