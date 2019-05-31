Nixon High School students walk the stage

Hundreds of students closed their high school chapter as they received their diploma.

Family and friends of Nixon High School graduates anxiously waited for the names of their loved ones to be called.

Many students say they are ready for the next chapter of their lives and whatever life throws at them.

Some are headed to college, the armed forces or the workforce.

District officials say graduation is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication from students.

More than 500 Nixon High School students graduated this year.

Congratulations to all of our high school graduates!