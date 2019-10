A man's ultimate dedication to one Laredo school pays off.

Martin Sanchez was honored by Laredo ISD board of trustees, including school administrators and students at Nixon High.

Thursday morning the school dedicated their brand new field house in honor of Sanchez.

He's been a teacher assistant at Nixon for 32 years.

He's a former student that graduated in 1984, and four years later he was hired as the football teams equipment manager, a position he still holds today.