No Winter Chill Yet!

Gulf moisture from the south and Pacific moisture higher up will come together mostly north and east of our part of the state. Rains will be widespread to our north and east. Patchy showers may wet things down late tonight and the first half of Wednesday, but rainfall amounts will be low in total. Drier, mild air follows from the Rockies on Thursday. A wave in the upper level wind flow may bring some showers Saturday. Polar and Arctic airmasses from Canada will track well to our north and east during the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, some patches of light rain is possible late in the night. Low in the upper 50's. Patchy light rain is possible Wednesday morning and midday. Some clearing is possible at the end of the afternoon, high in the upper 60's. Partly to mostly sunny Thursday and Friday, high in the 70's Thursday, around 70 Friday. Cloudy with a chance of showers Saturday, high in the low to mid 60's. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, high in the low 70's Sunday, the mid 70'd Monday and Tuesday.