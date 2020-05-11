Police found no large gatherings Mother's Day weekend

This Mother's Day weekend proved to be a quiet one for the Laredo Police Department.

When it comes to handing out citations for large crowd gatherings, we're told that none were issued.



There were a few calls that were made to PD prompting officers to investigate some family gatherings, but according to investigator and public information officer, Joe Baeza, Laredo PD is moving more towards an educational campaign as opposed to one of citations.

"There's more people who are actually taking proactive measures than are not, there are some people who are no longer wearing masks and we see that out there, and we are out there in the community as well. But we're concerned about the fact that we may have a second wave of issues, whether or not that will happen is still anyone's guess."

Officer Baeza did say that the majority of citations handed out last week were for violation of the city curfew, which continues between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.



City Council members have not yet announced when they plan on lifting it.