No coronavirus kits available yet

Laredo has requested coronavirus kits, but the CDC has not given its approval.

Only regional labs in El Paso, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and Lubbock can conduct testing.

As of now, if a local physician feels a patient meets the clinical criteria for COVID-19, they need to contact the Health Department who then takes a sample and sends it to one of those state labs.

The Laredo Health Department is reminding the community that there are no suspected cases of the COVID-19 virus in Laredo.