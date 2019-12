If you are looking to ring in the new year with some adult beverages, there’s something you need to keep in mind.

By law, Texas liquor stores cannot sell alcohol on New Year’s Day.

Liquor stores around town have already been posting this information on their doors.

Many of the stores will close at 9 p.m. so if you plan on purchasing some liquor or beer on New Year's Eve, make sure you get there in time.

And of course, always remember to drink responsibly.