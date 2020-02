Students from both LISD and UISD will get another day to unwind from the WBCA festivities that’s because both school districts will be off for a staff development day.

LISD administration, faculty, and staff will be reporting in for work on Monday though for required staff development training.

While UISD administration, faculty, and staff will also report to work for a work day.

Students of both school districts will report back to class on Tuesday, February 25th.