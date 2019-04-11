No triple digits, but the heat is still on!

After a hot Wednesday, we are going to start to cool down a little as we head into the weekend.

On Wednesday we saw our first sighting of 100-degree temperatures since September of last year.

Luckily, we made it out alive and we are moving to more spring-like conditions.

On Thursday, we will see temperatures in the low 90s and that will be the same for Friday and Saturday.

Once we get to Sunday, we could see a high of 82, which is a lot nicer than hot and humid conditions.

Around spring we want to see more 80-degree temperatures and leave the 100s and 90s for the summer.

Until then, have a great day!