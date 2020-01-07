No winter in sight

Prepare for another warm week in what should be the winter season.

On Monday we saw a warm and sunny day in the 70s, now on Tuesday we will drop just a little into the high 60s but don't get too comfortable because things are going to warm up even more.

On Wednesday we are looking at highs at 72 and then on Thursday and Friday, we will see a high of 81 and 84 degrees.

With temperatures like these, it feels like we skipped winter and sprung right into early spring.

There's still some hope, once we get to the weekend, we will drop in the low 70s but of course, there isn't any severe winter weather conditions headed to our area.