No winter wonderland in sight

If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, you might want to keep dreaming because it doesn’t seem like we’ll be hitting freezing temperatures anytime soon.

On Thursday we are going to be getting a little warmer than previous days with temperatures in the high 70s.

Overnight we will drop to 57 degrees, and see a high of 74 on Friday afternoon.

If you plan to be out and about on Friday, you might want to take a jacket because we are going to drop to the 40s.

Then on the weekend, we bounce back up to 70 and sunny temperatures.

Looks like we might need to wait until the end of December to see any major changes.