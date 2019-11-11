Non-profit organization builds home for local veteran

Veterans Day marks a special day for all who've served our country, but one local hero's life will change forever.

Habitat for Humanity and Home Depot are starting the construction of a home built from the ground up for a local veteran and his family.

Home Depot is donating the time of over 90 volunteers and $50,000 to honor a local veteran that served his country.

Pablo Ramos served with the United States Army during the enduring freedom operation in Afghanistan.

Ramos says he was speechless when he received the news that his family was chosen to receive this year's home.

“We were speechless and we still don't believe it, even though it's happening today. We still don't believe it,” said Ramos.

Habitat for Humanity is inviting anyone who wants to volunteer to call 724-3227, or you can also visit their website here.