In light of the recent migrant surge at border cities, local entities and non-profit organizations can now apply for reimbursement for expenses used in providing clothing, housing, utilities and even transportation for the migrants.

In a conference call with Congressman Henry Cuellar, entities from the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, San Antonio and El Paso came together to discuss the process.

The most important thing is the time frame, organizations only have ten days to apply for reimbursement.

As of now, those who qualify are the non-profit organizations and cities who helped give shelter to migrants who were released from the detention centers.

Congressman Cuellar says primary expenditures will cover shelter and lodging as well as expenditures for meals, and equipment.

Cuellar says local entities and non-profits should be able to fill out the application starting on Wednesday.