Non-profit reunites families separated by border

More than 300 families from both sides of the U.S. and Mexico gathered in the middle of the Rio Grande for Hugs Not Walls.

The event was coordinated by local non-profit Border Network for Human Rights.

For only a few minutes, the border is opened to families on the El Paso and Juarez, Mexico side, allowing them to reunite with hugs, tears and smiles.

The event is typically held biannually, in October and May, but the May event this year was canceled at the request of Customs and Border Protection, who cited construction of the new border fencing and other security concerns.