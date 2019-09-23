Nonprofit encouraging residents to take part in National Voter Registration Day

The League of Women Voters of Texas is taking part in National Voter Registration Day.

Nationwide, the nonpartisan effort is taking place to register hundreds of thousands of voters on Tuesday, September 24th.

A total of 35 Texas Leagues will be out in full force across the state to assist voters who want to register or update their registration.

Monday, October 7th is the deadline to register or update your registration for the November 5th Texas constitutional amendment election.

Now in its eighth year, National Voter Registration Day has been a game-changing nonpartisan campaign to register hundreds of thousands of voters.