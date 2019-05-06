Best Friends for Life opens new Cat Village in Laredo

A local nonprofit organization opened the city’s first free-roaming cat adoption center.

The organization Best Friends for Life along with the Laredo Animal Protective Society opened a new Cat Village in the Gateway City.

After working on the facility for about three years, they were finally able to open their doors on Friday.

The facility can house up to 50 cats who are able to roam free, watch some TV and get some exercise.

Each room is painted to represent the different cats that are living there.

The Cat Village is located at 2500 Gonzalez Street and soon you will be able to watch the cats Netflix and chill on the Best Friends for Life website.

The president of the Laredo Chapter for Best Friends for Life says the whole concept for the Cat Village is so that cats can choose their next home.

She says if the cat comes up to you first, then it’s meant to be.