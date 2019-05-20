Nonprofit organization helps build ramp for resident in need

A statewide organization lent a helping hand to one local man in need of a major necessity to his home.

A local homeowner recently had a stroke which now makes it difficult to get in and out of his house.

While he recovers, his family, friends and neighbors decided to come together to provide him with a ramp thanks to the Texas Ramp Project.

David Laine is the executive director of the organization. He trained all the volunteers on how to properly use the tools safely.

And while some may have not had experience with construction before, the project itself takes less than a day to finish.

The Texas Ramp Project not only works to help low-income families but it comes at no cost.

The organization has helped roughly 1,700 people across the state by providing them with free ramps.

The homeowner will be back in his house later this week and will be able to use the new ramp.

The Texas Ramp Project is always looking for more volunteers, especially in the Webb County area.

If you are interested in finding out more about the organization you can click here.