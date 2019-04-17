Nonprofit organization encouraging residents to plan for tomorrow

An organization is helping people plan when tragedy strikes.

In recognition of Healthcare Decisions Day, the group "Laredo of Tomorrow" is inviting the public to start advance care planning should a life-changing situation ever occur.

It's one of the toughest decisions families might have to go through when one of their own is unable to make a medical decision.

The organization helps them start the conversation on what health care wishes they choose if they are ever in a condition where they can't make the decision.

This would allow family members to be able to grant their loved one's wishes, should that event ever happen.

They advise families on creating wills, establishing medical power of attorney and other resources.

For more information on how you can plan for tomorrow, you can call 523-7400.