Nonprofit organization gives thanks to our local veterans

A local nonprofit organization is giving a warm thank you to those who have fought for our country.

Volunteers Serving the Ned honored local veterans and their surviving spouses by giving them bags full of goodies on the Fourth of July.

Gigi Ramos, the founder of Volunteers Serving the Need says the goodie bags included fruits, greens and cleaning items.

Ramos invites the public to support our local vets just by shopping at the thrift shop.

The store is located at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

