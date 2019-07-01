Nonprofit organization pleads to migrants “do not cross”

On Monday, LULAC United Giving Hope members held a brief press conference along the river.

Pastor Julie Contreras said they are asking migrants not to cross the river or the desert because it is so dangerous.

The organization says many migrants attempting the very risky journey often feel they have no other options leading to a staggering number of disappearances or deaths.

"I've been receiving phone calls from mothers across the borders, all the way to Honduras, asking me to please search for their children. Their children are lost. They identified the coyotes, took their children to the river and they are not sure if they are dead or alive” Contreras said.

The organization is now trying to help these families look for their loved ones through the Missing Migrant program.

The group says if you're an illegal border crosser and you see a red flag in the area call 911.

You must give the number of the flag to operators, who will automatically locate you.

These red flags locations are recorded through federal agencies and will help the migrant in distress.

