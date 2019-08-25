Nonprofit organizations have seven days to apply for reimbursement

The countdown begins for non-profit organizations, shelters, and cities to turn in their reimbursement applications for expenses used during the humanitarian crisis.

On Friday morning, the Department of Human Services released the pool of funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help pay back those institutions that provided shelter, transportation, or any other kinds of services to southern border migrants who were released from DHS custody.

A statement from the office of Congressman Henry Cuellar urges local entities to take action fast.

He says all interested entities must submit applications in the ten-day time frame in order to be considered for reimbursement.

For more information, click here.