Nonprofits could soon be getting reimbursed for helping with humanitarian crisis

Local non-profit organizations could soon have a better idea of how much a reimbursement they will see after helping out during the humanitarian crisis.

Congressman Henry Cuellar, along with Mayor Pete Saenz, and other local leaders will hold a press conference later this week to discuss the proposal.

The main topic will be the 30-million-dollars in federal funds that have been designated from this year's emergency supplemental appropriations bill.

The closed-door meeting will take place on Monody morning.

KGNS will have all the details on this story.

