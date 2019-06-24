Nonprofits could be reimbursed for helping with humanitarian crisis

Non-profit organizations could soon be reimbursed for expenses made in response to the recent migrant surges.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, a total of 60-million dollars is being secured for organizations that have assisted with the humanitarian crisis.

If passed, non-profits such as Catholic Charities and the Holding Institute will be able to apply for reimbursement through FEMA within 30 days.

Besides Laredo, other areas in Texas that could be reimbursed include the Rio Grande Valley, El Paso, and San Antonio.