Nonprofits could receive federal reimbursement for migrant assistance

Nonprofit organizations could soon be getting reimbursed for helping during the recent migrant surges at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

The federal government is currently working to help those who have been helping with the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The House of Representatives is currently proposing to secure 60 million dollars in order to help local governments and organizations that continue to help with the large groups of migrants arriving at the border.

At the beginning of the year, we started to see the surge; back in February, that’s when family units were being dropped off at the bus stations.

During that time, the City of Laredo Health Department screened the migrants for any health concerns and nonprofits such as the Bethany House, the Holding Institute and Catholic Charities were providing assistance.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says a total of about 60 million dollars of funding could be used to pay back those who helped nationwide.

Benjamin de la Garza with Catholic Charities says he is working on calculating the total expenses made the organization which has helped about 9,000 migrants since the beginning of the surge.

The Senate is also working on a similar measure but the amount they would like to designate to the cause is 30 million dollars which is just half of what the house is considering.

The house will take a vote on Tuesday and the Senate has their vote on Thursday.