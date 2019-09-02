North Central Park celebrates 10 years of recreation

A city park is celebrating ten years of providing recreation to the community.

File photo: North Central Park

The Facebook page for the City of Laredo North Central Park posted: “We are throwing it back to 2009!”

It has been ten years since the opening of the park along International Boulevard.

When if first originated, hundreds of Laredo volunteers came together to plant 100 trees at the park to beautify the area.

What was once a standard running and biking trail now has playgrounds, a basketball court, and even tennis courts.

There has also been a food truck park where people can eat and enjoy the outdoors.

The park continues to be a local favorite without any signs of slowing down.