North and west Laredo residents unaffected by water advisory

The City of Laredo issued a water boil notice on Saturday due to the number of low chlorine levels found by the TCEQ during a routine testing.

During a press conference, city officials said that the north and west parts of Laredo were not affected by the recent water boil alert.

Those who live west of Zacate Creek & north of Canal Street are clear from the water boil advisory; however, residents who live east of Zacate Creek and south of Canal are still urged to boil their water.

For those areas affected, in order to consume water, you must boil your water for at least three minutes. Even if you have a water softener or water filtration system, you must boil your water before consuming.

Starting on Monday at noon, as part of a routine bi-annual procedure, the City of Laredo Water Treatment Plant will do a free chlorine disinfection for a period of 14 days.

For those residents currently under the notice here is what the City of Laredo is asking residents to use water for:

Currently tap water can only be used for

-showering preferably only adults

-flushing toilets

-watering plants

When it comes to cooking or drinking, you must boil the water for at least three minutes, or used bottled water.

City officials say pets are able to drink the water without boiling.